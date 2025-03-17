Ojulari (toe) signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Eagles on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Ojulari, a 2021 second-round pick from Georgia, spent the first four years of his career with the Giants before signing with the Eagles on Monday. A torn ligament in his big toe sidelined him for New York's final six games of the 2024 season, but he was productive when healthy, recording 28 total tackles, including 6.0 sacks, across 380 defensive snaps. Injuries have been a concern throughout Ojulari's career, as he's missed 22 games over the past three seasons. However, he's still managed 22.0 sacks over the past four years and will likely serve as a rotational edge rusher for the Eagles in 2025.