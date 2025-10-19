Ojulari (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Ojulari appears to have suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of Sunday's game but is being evaluated to see whether he can return. The 25-year-old was expected to play a larger role on the defensive side of the ball with Nolan Smith (triceps) and Ogbo Okoronkwo (triceps) both on IR, and Za'Darius Smith retiring Monday. The Eagles are left with Joshua Uche should Ojulari remains out.