Eagles' Azeez Ojulari: Unable to practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ojulari (hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday.
Ojulari left the field during the first half in Week 7 at Minnesota after suffering a hamstring injury, and now it seems likely he'll have to sit out Week 8 action entirely. Unless he can somehow get back in pads for practice Thursday or Friday, Joshua Uche will be expected to take over Ojulari's starting role on the edge Sunday versus the Giants.
