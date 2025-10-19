default-cbs-image
Ojulari (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ojulari sustained the injury in the first half, which has been deemed severe enough for him to not return to Sunday's game. The Eagles are down to Jalyx Hunt, Joshua Uche and Patrick Johnson as their options at outside linebacker due to Ojulari's injury.

