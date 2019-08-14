Eagles' Aziz Shittu: Joins Eagles
Shittu signed a contract with the Eagles on Tuesday, Nick Fiero of The Morning Call reports.
Shittu previously spent the 2017 season on Philadelphia's injured reserve. He appeared in preseason action with the Eagles in 2018, but ultimately did not crack the 53-man roster. He now faces similar odds to earn a significant role with the team.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Expert Chat: Rankings disputes
Our Fantasy Football crew hashes out some of their biggest rankings disagreements for each...
-
Reviewing 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 10-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft, which features several...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Select Sanu
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Freeman
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Undercover Mock: Taking Mahomes early
Is it a good idea to draft Patrick Mahomes early on Draft Day? Notoriously value-minded quarterback...
-
August Best Ball ADP tells
Heath Cummings says recent ADP for Best Ball shows drafters who to target and avoid.