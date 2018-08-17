Shittu (knee) has seen action in both of the Eagles preseason games thus far.

Shittu spent all of the 2017 season on the Eagles' injured reserve with a knee injury, but has played 31 and 12 defensive snaps in the first two preseason games, respectively. The 24-year-old is facing long odds to crack the 53-man roster for a solid Philadelphia defensive front.

