Eagles' Beau Allen: Active Thursday
Allen (foot) is active for Thursday's game against the Panthers, Zach Berman of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Allen is one of several dinged up defensive lineman playing for the Eagles on Thursday night, as Chris Long and Fletcher Cox also found themselves on the injury report this week. Allen's snap count has fluctuated all season depending on teammates' availability, but it seems more likely than not that he'll see a fair amount of snaps Thursday barring any setbacks with his foot injury.
