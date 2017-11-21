The knee injury Allen suffered in Sunday's win over the Cowboys is being labeled as tendinitis, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reports.

Knee tendinitis typically isn't a long-term concern for most players, so it appears Allen was able to avoid a significant health setback. Nonetheless, his status for the Week 12 matchup with the Bears remains shrouded in some mystery at this time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories