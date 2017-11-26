Eagles' Beau Allen: Inactive Week 12
Allen (knee) is listed as inactive Sunday versus the Bears, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
After injuring his knee last weekend, Allen was diagnosed with tendinitis and consequently didn't log any practice reps in advance of this game. No matter, the Eagles employ a deep rotation along the defensive line, with seven players, including Allen, earning at least 45 percent of the defensive snaps this season. On the year, Allen himself has totaled 13 tackles (eight solo) and one sack in 10 contests.
