Eagles' Beau Allen: Lands on NFI list
Allen (pectoral) was placed on the non-football injury list Sunday, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
Allen was given a 4-to-6 month timeline for a return after undergoing successful surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle in April, so his placement on this list comes as no surprise. It remains doubtful he'll be ready to play in time for the regular-season opener Sept. 10 in Washington.
