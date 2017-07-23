Allen (pectoral) was placed on the non-football injury list Sunday, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.

Allen was given a 4-to-6 month timeline for a return after undergoing successful surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle in April, so his placement on this list comes as no surprise. It remains doubtful he'll be ready to play in time for the regular-season opener Sept. 10 in Washington.