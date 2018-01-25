Allen totaled 20 tackles (13 solo) and one sack in 16 games for the Eagles in 2017.

Allen served as a reserve defensive tackle in Philadelphia's defensive line rotation in 2017, as he has in each of his four seasons with the team. The 26-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent and most likely will compete for a similar role with a new team in 2018, should he not re-sign with the Eagles.