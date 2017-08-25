Eagles' Beau Allen: Passes physical
Allen (pectoral) is clear to return to practice after passing his physical Friday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Allen tore is pectoral muscle during the offseason, and has spent training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list as a result. Expect the Eagles to ease the 25-year-old back into the swing of things in order to avoid aggravating the injury. Allen projects as a rotational tackle on the defensive line.
