Eagles' Beau Allen: Suffers knee injury
Allen injured his knee during Sunday's game against the Cowboys and is questionable to return, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The severity of Allen's injury isn't immediately clear. If he can't return, Destiny Vaeao could be called on to handle additional snaps.
More News
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...