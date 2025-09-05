Eagles' Ben VanSumeren: Injured on opening kickoff
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
VanSumeren has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's contest against the Cowboys after suffering a knee injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reportss.
VanSumeren went down with an injury on the opening kickoff, which is now understood to be a knee issue. The fullback may be facing a prolonged absence, and more information on his status will likely come in the near future.
