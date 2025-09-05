Eagles' Ben VanSumeren: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Eagles placed VanSumeren (knee) on injured reserve Friday.
VanSumeren was injured on the opening kickoff Thursday night against Dallas and was carted off the field with what appeared to be a significant knee injury. It's unclear at this point if he has a chance to return in 2025, but VanSumeren will be required to miss at least the next four games.
