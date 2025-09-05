Eagles' Ben VanSumeren: Suffers torn patella tendon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
VanSumeren was diagnosed with a torn patella tendon Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
VanSumeren suffered the injury on the opening kickoff of Philadelphia's Week 1 matchup against the Cowboys. He was placed on injured reserve earlier Friday and will be sidelined for the rest of the season.
More News
-
Eagles' Ben VanSumeren: Placed on IR•
-
Eagles' Ben VanSumeren: Injured on opening kickoff•
-
Eagles' Ben VanSumeren: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Eagles' Ben VanSumeren: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Eagles' Ben VanSumeren: Returning to Philadelphia•
-
Eagles' Ben VanSumeren: Lands on IR due to knee injury•