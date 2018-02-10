Eagles' Billy Brown: Remains with Philadelphia
Brown signed a contract with the Eagles on Friday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Brown spent the 2017 season on the Eagles' practice squad. The rookie's most likely role in 2018 would be as a special teams contributor and reserve tight end if he is able to put together a solid training camp.
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...
-
Podcast: Chatting with Todd Gurley
Todd Gurley joins us on a big episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast, complete with...
-
Cousins' best Fantasy destination
Kirk Cousins has been a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for each of the last three years. Where...
-
Alex Smith trade: Fantasy fallout
Alex Smith is coming off a career year, but is he the quarterback who benefits the most from...
-
How will SB LII players fit in 2018?
The Eagles and Patriots will duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, but here's who will be involved...