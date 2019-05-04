Countess was claimed by the Eagles on Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Countess was drafted by the Eagles at No. 196 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. He ultimately failed to make their 53-man roster and subsequently spent his next three seasons with the Rams. He recorded 54 tackles (38 solo), one sack, three passes defended, and two interceptions across 37 games in his time there. He will now look to earn a depth role in the Eagles' secondary.