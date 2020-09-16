Scott is set to revert to his backup role with Miles Sanders (hamstring) having returned to practice as a full participant, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Scott saw 11 total touches against Washington on Sunday with Sanders sidelined, but he's now set to revert to his usual diminished role. The 25-year-old could still see work as a change-of-pace option against the Rams in Week 2, but with Corey Clement also handling occasional reps behind Sanders, he may not end up enough opportunities to have a safe fantasy floor.