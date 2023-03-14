The Eagles re-signed Scott a one-year contract Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Scott turns 28 in April and has spent his entire five-year career with the Eagles as a backup running back. The Eagles reportedly added Rashaad Penny to their backfield Tuesday, and it wouldn't be surprising if Philadelphia isn't done at the position. Scott would likely need one or two injuries ahead of him in order to come onto the fantasy radar. He handled just 54 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.