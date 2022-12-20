Scott did not receive a touch in Sunday's win over the Bears.
Scott recorded a season-high seven touches in each of the previous two weeks, but he saw the field for just four offensive snaps this time around. He did at least make some impact on the game, as his 58-yard kickoff return to open the second half led to a quick touchdown. Fellow depth running back Kenneth Gainwell was on the field for 29 offensive snaps, which means he's probably the guy to get for those speculating that Miles Sanders could be rested in Week 18.