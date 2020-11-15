Scott carried the ball three times for 63 yards and a touchdown in Week 10 against the Giants. He chipped in one reception for 11 yards.

Scott saw his opportunity decrease significantly due to the return of Miles Sanders. Even with only four total touches, he still managed to provide the Eagles with their most explosive play of the contest when he ripped off a 56-yard touchdown to start the second half. Despite the impressive run, Scott touched the ball only once more the remainder of the game, making it clear that Sanders is the lead back so long as he remains healthy.