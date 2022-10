Scott rushed for 16 yards on a season-high six carries in Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Scott outcarried fellow depth running back Kenneth Gainwell six to five, carrying the ball more than either back had gotten the chance to in any previous game. That still added up to a very modest overall performance, however, and it's unlikely he makes a much larger impact on future games if he continues to see the field for just 10 snaps like he did against Dallas.