Scott rushed twice for seven yards and caught five of six targets for 40 yards in Monday night's 23-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Scott trailed only Dallas Goedert for Philadelphia's team lead in receptions. Despite the presence of starting Miles Sanders ahead of him, Scott has persisted as a useful change-of-pace threat, with his versatility as a pass-catcher working as an added bonus. Look for him to remain in the mix as a complementary piece in Week 13 versus the Packers.