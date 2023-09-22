Scott cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice Friday, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Scott is thus set to play Monday in Tampa Bay, getting some help from the extra rest period after Philly's win over Minnesota last Thursday night. Scott left that game early with a concussion, while D'Andre Swift dominated backfield work en route to 175 rushing yards and Rashaad Penny mixed in only occasionally. The big question this week is whether Week 1 lead back Kenneth Gainwell can return from the rib injury that held him out Week 2. If so, Scott likely will be marginalized and Swift's workload will be much tougher to project.