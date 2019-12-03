Eagles' Boston Scott: Confined to special teams in loss
Scott played no offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.
Scott played exclusively on special teams in this one, seeing seven snaps there. With Jordan Howard (shoulder) out, it was the Miles Sanders show for Philadelphia.
