Play

Scott played just seven special-teams snaps and none on offense in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Bears.

As expected, Scott moved back a to a distant fourth on the depth chart with the return of Darren Sproles, who only played 10 offensive snaps himself. Injury will have to strike again before the former sixth-round pick gets another crack in the Eagles backfield.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories