Zach Berman of The Athletic speculates that Scott will be active along with D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny for Philadelphia's Week 2 contest against Minnesota on Thursday.

Scott played a minimal role on offense during a season-opening win over the Patriots, carrying once for three yards and catching his only target for seven yards. He could see more work against the Vikings on Thursday with Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) -- who was the Eagles' lead tailback Week 1 -- ruled out. However, Swift figures to step in as the starter, and Penny will likely be active after being a healthy scratch for the opener, so Scott isn't guaranteed to see enough of a workload to be a viable fantasy play.