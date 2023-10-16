Scott saw the field for five offensive snaps in Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Jets, carrying the ball twice for two yards and catching one pass for 14.

Scott wasn't a significant part of Philadelphia's offensive game plan, but it was at least a step in the right direction after he missed Week 3 with a concussion and spent Weeks 4 and 5 limited to special-teams duty. He likely needs at least one injury ahead of him on the running-back depth chart for him to step into a fantasy-relevant role.