Scott rushed 15 times for 70 yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 23-9 win over Dallas.

Scott received another start in place of the injured Miles Sanders (knee), and while he wasn't able to replicate last week's trip to the end zone, he produced well with the increased workload (4.7 yards per carry). The Eagles have an upcoming bye week, which could allow Sanders to get closer to full strength. However, if Sanders is unable to go, Scott will get another start in a plus matchup when the Eagles take on the Giants in Week 10.