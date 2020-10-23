Scott rushed 12 times for 46 yards and brought in three of five targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 22-21 win over the Giants on Thursday night.

With Miles Sanders (knee) out of action, Scott had an opportunity to take on lead-back duties against a team that he racked up three rushing touchdowns against in Week 17. On this occasion, Scott found the end zone only once and did so through the air, and he did so at the most critical time possible. The 25-year-old reeled in a perfectly thrown but contested 18-yard pass down the right sideline with 40 seconds left with what turned out to be a game-winning touchdown. If Sanders isn't available to return for a Week 8 battle against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 1, it appears Scott is certainly the prime candidate to helm the backfield once again in what would be a very favorable matchup.