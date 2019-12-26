Coach Doug Pederson said Thursday that Scott has earned the chance to maintain a role in the Eagles' offensive game plan, even with fellow back Jordan Howard (shoulder) expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

While Howard has been sidelined for the past six games, Scott has stepped in as the top complement to Miles Sanders, who ascended to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart. Over that stretch, Scott has averaged a healthy 4.7 yards per carry while also shining as a pass catcher, hauling in all 19 of his targets for 115 yards. Howard's return won't have much affect on the distribution of passing-down work between Sanders and Scott, but how the carries are divvied up between the trio is less certain. At any rate, Scott's fantasy utility looks like it could be capped while he ranks as the second or third option in what may prove to be a three-man backfield committee.