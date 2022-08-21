Scott rushed 10 times for 33 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-20 preseason win over the Browns. He also caught his only target for 11 yards.

Scott returned this week from a concussion and started ahead of Kenneth Gainwell, while usual top tailback Miles Sanders (hamstring) sat out. After capping Philadelphia's opening drive with a one-yard touchdown, Scott subsequently saw Gainwell carry 11 times for 46 yards and a score on the Eagles' next series. With both Scott and Gainwell finding pay dirt, the team's depth at running back was clearly on display Sunday, and both players should factor into the first-team rotation even when Sanders is available during the regular season.