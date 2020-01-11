Eagles' Boston Scott: FInishes season strong
Scott rushed 61 times for 245 yards and five touchdowns while adding 24 catches on 26 targets for 204 yards in 11 regular-season games in 2019.
Scott started the year buried on the depth chart but contributed solidly once he got the opportunity. With Darren Sproles (hip) and Jordan Howard (shoulder) out, Scott got the opportunity to run what was essentially the "Sproles role" with 176 rushing yards on 44 attempts and 26 catches on 28 targets for 222 receiving yards over the Eagles' last five games, including their Wild Card loss. The 24-year-old has likely earned a similar role on the team next season with Sproles headed for retirement.
