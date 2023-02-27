Scott logged 54 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns across 15 regular-season games with the Eagles in 2022. He also secured five of six targets for 15 yards.

Scott was additionally an important contributor on special teams for Philadelphia, as he amassed 406 yards as a kick returner. The soon-to-be 28-year-old is scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year begins, but he could realistically re-sign with the Eagles on another one-year deal, as he did in both 2021 and 2022. Scott has been consistently reliable across his five years with Philadelphia, never once dipping below 4.0 YPC.