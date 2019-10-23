Scott carried seven times for 32 yards and hauled in his only target for a five-yard reception in Sunday's 37-10 loss to the Cowboys.

Scott has only logged 12 offensive snaps in his two games since being promoted from the Eagles' practice squad, but he's handled the ball on each of those plays. The Louisiana Tech product could become a healthy inactive once Darren Sproles (quadriceps) returns, but it's far from a sure thing the veteran will be ready to play Week 8 in Buffalo. If Sproles is out again, Scott should be in store for a handful of touches behind Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders.