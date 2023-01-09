Scott carried the ball nine times for a season-high 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Giants.

The running back scored Philadelphia's only TD of the game on an eight-yard run in the first quarter and wound up leading the team in rushing yards, as with the Eagles ahead 16-0 at the half, they had little incentive to give Miles Sanders a heavy workload. Scott wraps up the regular season with 217 rushing yards and three touchdowns over 15 games in a depth role, and his usage isn't likely to change in the playoffs.