Eagles' Boston Scott: Gets Sproles comparison
Coach Doug Pederson compared Scott to Darren Sproles, Bo Wulf of The Athletic reports. "[Scott]'s a guy that can kind of fill a Darren Sproles (role)," Pederson said. "He's in that same body type and same quickness. We're working him in a couple of different situations as a runner, as a punt returner and just kind of getting a feel for him."
Selected by New Orleans in the sixth round of the 2018 draft, Scott is listed at 5-foot-6, 203 pounds. He spent most of his rookie year on the Saints practice squad until the Eagles poached him in December. While the comparison makes sense in terms of size, Scott faces an uphill battle to earn the kind of role Sproles occupied the past few seasons. Fellow Eagles running backs Corey Clement (knee) and Wendell Smallwood have proven capable of handling passing downs, while Jordan Howard and Miles Sanders (hamstring) already appear locked into roster spots. Scott still warrants watching throughout the summer, particularly if Clement and Sanders struggle to get healthy.
