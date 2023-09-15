Scott exited Thursday's game against the Vikings with a head injury and is in concussion protocol.
Scott exited the game in the third quarter, though it's unclear exactly how the injury occurred. With Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) sidelined, Scott worked as the change-of-pace back behind D'Andre Swift and had tallied five carries for 40 yards before being sidelined. Assuming Scott can't return, Swift should see a lot of the work out of the backfield with Rashaad Penny potentially mixing in.
