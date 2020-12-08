site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Boston Scott: Just two touches in loss
Scott rushed twice for nine yards and was unable to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 30-16 loss to Green Bay.
Scott has not topped eight touches since the Eagles' Week 9 bye. He remains a fantasy afterthought as long as Miles Sanders is healthy.
