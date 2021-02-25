Scott will be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, meaning he can only negotiate with the Eagles, Mike Kaye of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

There was talk of Scott being a restricted free agent, but that would've required three accrued seasons in the NFL, rather than the two he's been credited with. A 2018 sixth-round pick, Scott started his career on the Saints' practice squad before the Eagles poached him in Dec. 2018. He's since played in 29 regular-season games for Philadelphia, taking 141 carries for 618 yards (4.4 YPC) and six touchdowns, with 49 catches for 416 yards (8.5 YPR) and another score. The 5-foot-6 Scott is one of the shortest players in the NFL, but his dense build (203 pounds) and impressive receiving skills have helped him develop into a reliable backup RB behind Miles Sanders. That said, there's always the possibility of Philadelphia adding backfield competition this offseason, especially if the new coaching staff lacks confidence in Sanders and/or Scott.