Coach Doug Pederson said that the Eagles would likely use a running-back-by-committee Thursday against the Giants if starter Miles Sanders (knee) is unavailable, with Scott presumably stepping in as the lead option, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders exited Sunday's loss to the Ravens with a knee injury, and while the Eagles are still waiting on the results of an MRI before confirming his status for Thursday's divisional game, Chris Mortensen of ESPN relays that the 23-year-old is expected to be sidelined for 1-to-2 weeks. After Sanders left the Week 6 contest following his 74-yard run midway through the third quarter, Scott out-touched the Eagles' other active running back, Corey Clement, by a 5-0 margin, though Clement had a reception nullified by a penalty. With that in mind, Scott profiles as the top candidate to absorb the bulk of Sanders' work, likely leaving Scott and Jason Huntley to handle smaller supporting roles as part of a committee.