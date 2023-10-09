Scott was not deployed for a single offensive snap yet again in the Eagles' Week 5 win over the Rams.
Scott's last touch came back in Week 2 against the Vikings, as a concussion kept him out for Week 3 before he was limited to special-teams work in Weeks 4 and 5. Even if Scott finds his way back into the game plan at some point down the line, he's unlikely to fill a major role.
