Scott is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

Scott saw his chances at making the 53-man roster take a dive after the Eagles re-signed Darren Sproles in late July, and a significant absence during training camp would further weaken those odds. The 24-year-old appears to have avoided that situation, but he may still be questionable for Thursday's preseason opener against the Titans.

