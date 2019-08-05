Eagles' Boston Scott: Managing ankle injury
Scott is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Scott saw his chances at making the 53-man roster take a dive after the Eagles re-signed Darren Sproles in late July, and a significant absence during training camp would further weaken those odds. The 24-year-old appears to have avoided that situation, but he may still be questionable for Thursday's preseason opener against the Titans.
