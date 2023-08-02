Scott is one of five running backs getting first-team reps for Philadelphia this summer, making his future with the team uncertain, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports reports.

The longtime Eagles backup has been rotating with D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon. It's Sermon who might pose a problem for Scott, as the former has reportedly stood out as one of the pleasant surprises of Eagles camp. Of course, injuries could still thin the group out before Week 1, and Scott has probably done enough the past few years to land on his feet with another team if the Eagles eventually cut him.