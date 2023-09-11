Scott carried the ball once for three yards and caught one pass for seven yards in Sunday's win over the Patriots.

With Miles Sanders now in Carolina and new additions D'Andre Swift (19 snaps) and Rashaad Penny (healthy scratch) not having large roles, there theoretically could have been room for Scott to make his mark. Instead, the sixth-year back saw the field for just eight offensive snaps, with Kenneth Gainwell (41 snaps) being used as the clear starter. It seems reasonable to assume Swift's role will only grow from here, and Penny's can't get any smaller, so there doesn't seem to be much room for Scott to claim a meaningful amount of touches.