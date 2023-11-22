Scott rushed two times for eight yards in Monday's 21-17 win over the Chiefs.

Scott played a limited role against the Chiefs, playing just seven of the Eagles' 56 offensive snaps Monday. The veteran's two carries were his most since Week 6 after he failed to record a single rushing attempt in his last two appearances. Buried on the depth chart behind D'Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell, Scott should remain off the fantasy radar when the Eagles host the Bills in Week 12.