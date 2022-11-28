Scott carried the ball three times for 24 yards in Sunday's 40-33 win over the Packers.

The Eagles rushed 49 times for 363 yards on the day, but with 300 of those yards being gained by Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders, little was left for Scott to do. All three of his carries came in the fourth quarter. One of those rushing attempts led to a 19-yard gain, a season-high for Scott, but the fact that he was largely a non-factor despite his team's big day on the ground further reinforces the fact that he's at least one injury away from fantasy relevance.