Scott rushed once for minus-1 yard and did not draw a target in the Eagles' 18-18 preseason tie with the Browns on Thursday night.

Scott's forgettable showing may have done significant damage to his chances of securing a roster spot, especially with Trey Sermon having put together an impressive performance that included a 33-yard touchdown run. The 28-year-old has the experience edge on Sermon, but he may need a standout performance in next Thursday's home preseason finale against the Colts to vault over his teammate in the minds of the coaching staff.