Scott rushed once for three yards and lost a fumble in Monday's victory over the Giants.

Scott had developed a reputation as a Giant-killer, scoring in each of his previous eight matchups against the division rival. He's reached the end zone 10 times against the Giants and just seven times against the rest of the league combined across his six NFL seasons. The run stopped Monday, however, as he played a total of just two offensive snaps. He was also the victim of some misfortune on a kickoff return, when teammate Olamide Zaccheaus ran directly into him, forcing a fumble.